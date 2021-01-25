



Rihanna owns one of the best lingerie lines in the world i.e. Savage X Fenty and the 32-year-old singer just teased her new collection on Instagram and we are drooling over it. The Diamonds singer is revealing her new Valentine’s Day collection and ladies, it’s a treat to sore eyes.

Flaunting her curves and dance moves in the video, the Ocean’s 8 actress shared it on her Instagram.

Rihanna wore bright pink lipstick and donned the lingerie with her edgy hairdo. What stole the show was her sheer lingerie which looked amazing on her and we can’t wait to see more from the same collection. Girls, what are you waiting for? Send the shopping link to your husbands/boyfriends right now.

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently shared an amazing picture congratulating the new US President Joe Biden on her Instagram and captioned it, “I’m just here to help. 🤷🏿‍♀️ #wediditJoe”

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor reacted to her picture and commented, ‘Queen’. Lately, the Barbadian singer is dating rapper A$AP Rocky and the duo is spotted every now and then.

“Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are so good. Their vacation together couldn’t have been better,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life. “The level of attention their relationship gets is intense, so they’ve been trying to play it pretty low key, but they’re still very happy together.”

Before their recent dinner, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended YAMS Day, which Rocky started in honour of his late friend A$AP YAMS, who died at the age of 26 back in 2015. “Rihanna was with him this week on YAMS Day. That was Rocky’s best friend, but Rihanna knew him too,” the source explained. “She’s very much a part of Rocky’s inner circle. His friends are her friends, and her friends are his friends. It’s just one of the reasons this is such a great fit.”

