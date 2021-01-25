Dakota Johnson is currently in the news for multiple reasons. The actress recently witnessed the release of her film, Our Friend. It stars her alongside Jason Segel and Casey Affleck. She also has been creating a lot of buzz because of engagement rumours with Chris Martin. Amidst it all, the Fifty Shades actress is coming clean about a huge lie she made to her fans!

Advertisement

If one remembers, Dakota back in March 2020 did a house tour video of her Los Angeles Abode. In the video for Architectural Digest, the actress said that she loves limes! It happened as she flaunted her beautiful kitchen and one could witness 2 huge bowls of limes on the counter. “I love limes, I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house,” she could be heard saying in the video.

Advertisement

However, Dakota Johnson is now coming clean as she says she doesn’t like lime. Not just that, the Fifty Shades actress is actually allergic to limes! When she shot the video, she actually had no idea about the two bowls in her kitchen. So, she just came up with the whole lie!

In a conversation on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Dakota Johnson confessed, “I’m actually allergic to limes. I’m mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon. I actually didn’t even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen and it was set dressing. “It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied. I went the full opposite direction,”

Well, that sure is funny to how she made up the whole thing within seconds. Best part? Nobody could ever find out! Indeed a sign of the amazing actress that she is!

On the professional front, Dakota Johnson will also be seen in Don’t Worry Darling alongside Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. The shooting is currently underway.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Love Life Still In Turmoil? Here’s All We Know!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube