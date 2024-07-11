Anil Kapoor is aging like a fine wine, and it’s not just his looks but also his filmography proving so. He has delivered some surprises at the box office in recent times. And the future looks brighter than ever with his entry into YRF’s spy universe with a multi-film deal. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

YRF is leaving no stone unturned to make their spy universe the biggest IP in Indian cinema. Actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Alia Bhatt have enough star power to pull audiences to the theatres. Backed by directors like Siddharth Anand, Kabir Khan, and Shiv Rawail, one can only expect the biggest blockbusters to be in the making!

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, Anil Kapoor is the latest A-lister to be roped in by YRF for a multi-film deal. A source close to the development informs, “Anil Kapoor is bowled over by the vision of Aditya Chopra for the Spy Universe and took no time to sign the dotted lines for the part. He begins his affiliation with an appearance in War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani in lead. This will be followed by the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha and finally lead to the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film, Pathaan 2.”

The report further claims Anil Kapoor will be a constant in all the upcoming spy films, including Tiger vs Pathaan, which will witness the biggest face-off between Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Here’s a quick look back at Anil Kapoor’s last three releases at the box office:

Savi: 13 crores (losing)

(losing) Fighter: 215 crores (losing)

(losing) Animal: 554 crores (superhit)

While there are only collections in the domestic market, all of these films have achieved some massive milestones globally.

With such promising projects in the kitty, Anil Kapoor is likely to add a lot more success to his kitty. Fingers crossed!

