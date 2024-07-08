Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD witnessed massive growth during its second weekend, surprising everyone with its performance. From the beginning, the magnum opus aimed to cross the 1000 crore milestone, which is now expected to be accomplished sooner than expected. On day 11, it entered the 800 crore club like a boss, and now, it has emerged as the 10th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

After a fantastic start, the film maintained a good pace during weekdays. The way it showed a hold during working days, it was on the cards that the explosion was bound to happen during the second weekend. In reality, the jump on Saturday and Sunday was higher than expected, with a whopping 115 crores+ gross coming in the last two days.

On day 11, Kalki 2898 AD did a superb job by raking in 43 crores net in India, which equals a gross of 50.74 crores. In overseas, the collection stayed over 10 crores as 10.50 crores gross came in. Overall, the film did a business of 61.24 crores gross on its second Sunday.

Regarding the overall collection, the Prabhas starrer has entered the 500 crore club in India in terms of net collection. Its total after 11 days stands at 514.43 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 607.02 crores. In the overseas market, the biggie has raked in 233.50 crores gross so far. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the collection has crossed the 800 crores milestone, with its updated number standing at a staggering 840.52 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

With 840.52 crores gross, Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s PK (831.50 crores gross) to become the 10th highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally. Secret Superstar’s 902.92 crores gross is the next target.

