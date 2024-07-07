Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is unstoppable at the moment and has pressed the accelerator during the second weekend. After a sensational business during the first week, a huge jump was on the cards this weekend, and the film surprised everyone with its growth, especially in the Hindi version. In the latest development, it crossed the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0. Keep reading to know more!

After entering the 100 crore club during the extended opening weekend, the magnum opus showed a stronghold during weekdays. Apart from normal drops, there was no sign of concern for the biggie. As a result, it crossed the 150 crore milestone like a cakewalk, and now, it is just inches away from entering the 200 crore club.

As per the official update, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) raked in a staggering 190.50 crores net at the Indian box office in 10 days. In the meantime, it crossed the lifetime collection of 2.0 (Hindi). For those who don’t know, the film earned 180 crores net. By crossing it, the biggie has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film among South releases.

The list is topped by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi), with a lifetime collection of 511 crores. KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is in second place, with 434.62 crores. RRR (Hindi) is in third place, with 277 crores.

Today, it will comfortably enter the 200-crore club and is very much on track to surpass RRR (Hindi). So, in its lifetime run, the biggie has a chance to emerge as the third highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film among South releases.

Meanwhile, globally, Kalki 2898 AD will enter the 800 crore club today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

