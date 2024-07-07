Prabhas continues to spread his magic in North America as Kalki 2898 AD adds new feathers to its cap. Within only 11 days, the epic dystopian science-fiction film has become the third-highest grossing Indian film in the USA/ Canada markets. It has left behind biggies like Dangal, Animal, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to climb up the ladder. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

The advance booking commenced in North American markets much before they began in India. The paid previews beat SS Rajamouli‘s RRR within the first few days, and that was a hint enough that this Nag Ashwin’s directorial will set new milestones in the overseas market. But what happened was unimaginable as big films from the South and the Bollywood industry were surpassed within a week of theatrical run.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections (North America)

Prabhas starrer has added a total collection of 125.5 crores gross within the first ten days at the North American box office. From Bollywood, it has beaten Animal (125 crores), Dangal (103.30 crores), Padmaavat (101.50 crores), and five more to achieve the #3 rank among highest-grossing Hindi films in the USA/ Canada.

On the other hand, films like Salaar (74.50 crores), Baahubali (70.50), HanuMan (44.30 crores), and four others were surpassed to grab the third-highest spot in highest Tollywood grossers in North America.

Kalki 2898 AD beats RRR & Jawan

As you read this article, Kalki 2898 AD has left behind RRR (126.30 crores) and Jawan (127 crores) in real-time to become the third highest-grossing Indian film in North America. It is now only behind Baahubali 2 (183.40 crores) and Pathaan (145.50 crores).

It may take some time, but Prabhas’ film will likely leave behind Pathaan in its lifetime run. On the other hand, Baahubali 2 is a difficult milestone.

