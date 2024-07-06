Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is doing crazy business at the worldwide box office, and the euphoria around it is refusing to settle down. It’s been over a week, but the momentum is still intact. In fact, today and tomorrow, the film is expected to do really well, thus raking in a huge collection during the second weekend. Now, in the latest development, the magnum opus has made a smashing entry into the 700 crore club on a global level. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin directorial is enjoying a dream run, ending its extended opening week on a strong note. Just like RRR, the film is being universally praised by the Western media, which is helping it do wonders in the overseas market, especially in the North American market (the US and Canada). Yes, the initiation of the second week saw some drop, but overall, the collection was good on day 9.

As per estimates flowing in, Kalki 2898 AD went below the 20 crore mark for the first time in India, in terms of net collection, as it earned 18.50 crores yesterday. With this, the total at the Indian box office goes up to 435.43 crores net. In gross, it equals 513.80 crores. In the overseas market, the film is on the verge of crossing 200 crores gross, and as per the recent update, it has earned over 193 crores gross.

Being conservative about the overseas collection, let’s consider it to be exactly 193 crores gross. So, after adding the Indian gross to it, the worldwide box office total stands at a staggering 706.80 crores gross in just 9 days. This is a huge achievement, and looking at the current pace, the biggie is on track to become the 7th Indian film to enter the 1000-crore club globally.

Only six Indian films have hit the 1000 crore milestone as of now, and the list includes Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF Chapter, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Apart from the domestic market, the Prabhas starrer is also receiving love and appreciation in overseas. In North America, it has crossed 125 crores gross so far. In Australia/ New Zealand, the film has earned over 16 crores gross. In UAE-GCC, the collection is above 28 crores gross. The collection in Europe is estimated to be above 20 crores gross. In Sri Lanka, the biggie crossed 50 lakh gross in the first 4 days. In Nepal, the collection was above 3 crores during the weekend itself.

(Please note that the collection of some major overseas territories has not been updated, and collection from some territories is yet to be reported. So, the final worldwide collection is assumed to be higher)

