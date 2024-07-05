Prabhas is the king of box office openings and this has been a proven box office fact. With Kalki 2898 AD’s 191.50 crore opening, the Baahubali superstar has cemented his position as the most favorable box office stars of the country and particularly in South.

Highest-Grossing Telugu Films Worldwide

Not only in India, but Prabhas has been making an impact at the worldwide box office bringing crores and crores globally with his films. In the past decade, in the post Baahubali world, the superstar completely turned around the fate of Telugu films at the worldwide box office.

Currently, the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films at the Worldwide Box Office might amaze you since six out of these 10 films belong to Prabhas! Meanwhile, 3 out of these 10 films belong to SS Rajamouli, and 2 of them belong to Pushpa star Allu Arjun!

Prabhas At The Worldwide Box Office

In the list of top 10 highest-grossing Telugu Films ever, Prabhas sits at number 1 with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s 1800 crore gross worldwide. Meanwhile, except for the second position, which has been occupied by SS Rajamouli, Prabhas rules the next 5 spots. The superstar is followed by Allu Arjun who has two films in the top 10 list.

Prabhas VS Allu Arjun

With six films in the top 10 highest-grosser list, Prabhas stands at a cumulative total of almost 4536.40 crore; meanwhile, with two films, Allu Arjun stands at 626.42 crore. Prabhas currently has 7.2 times higher cumulative box office collection than Allu Arjun in the top 10. This wide gap might be changed with Pushpa 2 but still Prabhas would be ruling with six films.

Kalki 2898 AD’s Box Office Collection

Prabhas’s sci-fi flick currently stands at 684.14 crore, and its next target would be Rs mammoth 1271.20 crore, which would be a distant achievement.

Here is the list of highest-grossing Telugu films worldwide.

1. Baahubali 2: 1800 Crore

2. RRR: 1271.30 Crore

3. Kalki 2898 AD: 684.14 Crore*

4. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire: 615.26 Crore

5. Baahubali: The Beginning: 589 Crore

6. Saaho: 453 Crore

7. Adipurush: 395 Crore

8. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1: 353.24 Crore

9. HanuMan: 294.18 Crore

10. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: 273.18 Crore

