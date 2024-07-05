The ghost of Munjya isn’t just scaring audiences on screen; it’s also rattling the box office record books. This low-budget horror-comedy has become a surprise financial juggernaut, inching its way towards the coveted title of the most profitable Hindi film of 2024.

Abhay Verma-starrer Munjya’s spooky success story began with a modest budget of 30 crore. However, the film quickly captured the imagination of viewers, amassing a domestic collection of 102.06 crore and a global gross of a staggering 125.43 crore (5 crore Overseas + 120.43 crore India Gross). This translates to a jaw-dropping profit of 72.06 crore, putting a massive smile on the faces of the filmmakers.

But the real scare Munjya is giving is to HanuMan (Hindi), the current holder of the “Most Profitable Hindi Films of 2024” title. HanuMan boasts a stellar 241.17% Return on Investment (ROI). Munjya, hot on its heels, trails closely behind with an impressive 240.2% ROI. It’s a nail-biting race for the top spot, with Munjya needing a mere 1% swing to dethrone the mighty HanuMan.

For comparison, here are the top contenders in the profitability race:

#1: HanuMan (Hindi) (starring Teja Sajja) – 241.17% ROI

ROI #2: Munjya (starring Abhay Verma) – 240.2% ROI

ROI #3: Shaitaan (starring Ajay Devgn) – 132.30% ROI

ROI #4: Article 370 (starring Yami Gautam) – 110.00% ROI

This close contest underscores Munjya’s remarkable journey. The film faced stiff competition from other releases, but its unique blend of scares and humour resonated with audiences. Positive word-of-mouth propelled Munjya forward, proving that sometimes, a well-crafted genre film with the right amount of chills and thrills can be a box office goldmine.

Munjya’s financial success isn’t just a one-off win. It signifies a growing trend in the Hindi film industry. Horror comedies, once considered niche, are now finding mainstream appeal. Munjya joins the ranks of other profitable horror-comedies like Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, demonstrating that audiences are hungry for films that can deliver both scares and laughs.

The phenomenal performance of Munjya has all but guaranteed a sequel. Fans can expect to be spooked anew by the vengeful spirit of Munjya in the coming years. With a potential sequel on the horizon, the Munjya universe promises to be a lucrative one for filmmakers for years to come.

Munjya’s story is a testament to the power of a well-made genre film. With its shoestring budget and stellar returns, it serves as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers, proving that box office success can be achieved with creativity, a unique voice, and the right amount of ghostly charm.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

