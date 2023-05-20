Currently, with the success of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and rounds of international film festivals for her film Sanaa, and the release of Kacchey Limbu, Radhika Madan is on a prowl to make a mark with her varied and versatile choices of projects. Winning the Best Actress Award at the UK Asian Film Festival, Radhika Madan also received a standing ovation at the New York Indian Film Festival for Sanaa.

At the 25th UK Asian Film Festival, Radhika Madan has bagged the Best Actor Female Award for her phenomenally remarkable performance in Sanaa.

Radhika Madan shares, “It is a surreal feeling! The overwhelming response to the film has been truly gratifying and humbling and winning the Best Actress Award for Sanaa at the UK Asian Film Festival is one of my most special personal victories. To go for Sanaa is closest to my heart and most importantly it is a story that needs to be told and heard. I am glad that the film has been resonating with the audience across the globe.”

Striking chords with the audience across the globe, Radhika Madan has been delivering marks of quality with her projects back to back.

Recently, film-maker Sudhanshu Saria’s introspective drama ‘Sanaa’ starring Radhika Madan opened the UK Asian Film Festival, wherein the film also received a special shout-out from Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK.

‘Sanaa’ follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious woman (Madan), who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. The film also stars Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Bhatt.

From Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota premiering and winning awards at the TIFF to Kacchey Limbu winning hearts at the same festival years later, Radhika Madan has been emerging as an international favourite. Her other upcoming film Sanaa has been relentlessly doing the rounds of films festivals as well, from Tallin Black Nights Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Mosaic International South Asian Festival and now the UK Asian Film Festival, as well as the New York Indian Film Festival.

Apart from Kuttey, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, and Kacchey Limbu Radhika Madan has an interesting lineup of films this year including Soorarai Pottru’s remake tentatively called Production No.27 co-starring Akshay Kumar, Maddock Entertainment’s Happy Teacher’s Day and Rumi Ki Sharafat.

This year, Radhika Madan has earned appreciation for her bold and unabashed avatar in Kuttey as well as her impactful performance in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. Currently gearing for the releases of Kacchey Limbu, Sanaa, Soorarai Pottru remake tentatively called Production No. 27, Happy Teacher’s Day and Rumi Ki Sharafat, Radhika Madan has carved her name amongst the most versatile and bankable actors of the business today.

