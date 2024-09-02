It Ends With Us Box Office (Worldwide): Gears Up To Beat The Fault In Our Stars' $307 Million Global Run

There is no end in sight for Blake Lively’s summer hit It Ends With Us. In its third week of release, Sony’s It Ends with Us is neck and neck with sci-fi horror Alien Romulus at the worldwide box office. Both films, which were released at the same time on August 9, 2024, are careening toward the $300 million mark at the global box office. It remains to be seen who gets there first.

Meanwhile, The Blake Lively romantic Drama Based on the bestseller by Colleen Hoover crossed the $150 million mark overseas. It will soon beat The Fault In Our Star’s $307 million global run days after surpassing its domestic take.

The Fault in Our Stars is a cancer-teen romantic drama based on John Green’s beloved bestseller. It was an instant box office hit, grossing $124.8 million at the domestic box office and $182.2 million overseas. It grossed $307.1 million worldwide against a budget of $12 million.

Last week, It Ends With Us, with a production budget of $25 million, surpassed The Fault In Our Star’s $124.8 million statewide run. This week, it is gearing up to overtake the cancer-teen romantic drama at the worldwide box office.

According to the deadline, in its third weekend, It Ends with Us earned an impressive $15.8 Million, hitting the $150 million mark overseas. The Columbia Pictures/Wayfarer Studios film has earned $133.7 million at the domestic box office and $150 million overseas, for a $283.7M worldwide cume.

It’s $24 million short of overtaking The Fault in Our Stars’ global run and $16.3 million away from reaching the $300 million mark globally.

Alien: Romulus is similarly eyeing the milestone after grossing $283.4 million worldwide in its third weekend.

