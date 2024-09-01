Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has turned out to be an all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office. What’s more commendable is that the film carries a controlled budget, unlike the big-scale entertainers that are mounted on a huge scale. The love of the audience and the buzz around the film has again helped it make big gains during the third weekend. Keep reading to know where the collection stands after 17 days.

The Amar Kaushik directorial enjoyed a rocking run during the second week and showed signs of picking up at the beginning of the third weekend, i.e., on Friday. Yesterday, it witnessed a humongous growth, which was unprecedented. In India, the film registered a jump of over 80%, and even from the overseas market, it received good backing.

At the end of 17 days (third Saturday), Stree 2 amassed a staggering 480.25 crores net at the Indian box office, with 17.40 crores coming in yesterday. Including all taxes, the gross domestic sum is 566.69 crores. In the overseas market, the film is a huge success and is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2024 with 110 crores gross.

Combining Indian and overseas gross, Stree 2’s worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 676.69 crores gross in just 17 days. The kind of craze it is enjoying today in India, there’s a chance of hitting the 20 crore mark, thus ensuring entry into the 700 crore globally today.

Yes, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer will enter the 700 crore club today, and with this, it’ll become the 8th Bollywood film in history to achieve the feat at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it will also surpass Gadar 2’s 685.19 crores gross to become the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

