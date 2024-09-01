Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-Release Box Office: Sells Around 17,000 Tickets On BMS In Last 24 Hours, To Recover Budget & Earn Additional 6% Collection During The Weekend?

The magic of R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan‘s Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is working a big time, even after 23 years. The film, which was released back in 2001, is attracting impressive footfalls to theatres with its re-release and is heading for a rocking opening weekend at the Indian box office. Technically, it’ll be recovering its production cost after suffering a setback during the original run. Keep reading to know more!

The film is an official remake of the Tamil romantic drama Minnale, which was released in the same year. Interestingly, it was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, who also helmed RHTDM. Unlike RHTDM, Minnale was a critical and commercial success. However, the Hindi remake rose to popularity over the years and attained a cult status. Even today, it enjoys a loyal fan base.

When R Madhavan announced that Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein would be re-released in theatres, fans were super excited and shared their emotions on social media. This excitement has now been translated into footfalls, too, as the film took a solid start by amassing over 10 lakh at the Indian box office on day 1 (Friday).

As the weekend progressed, the craze grew for Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and it’s quite visible through BookMyShow data. If data of BMS has to go by, the film’s re-release has sold around 17,000 tickets nationwide in the last 24 hours through the online ticket booking app (as of 2 pm IST). It’s a big number for a film which was originally released two decades ago.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is estimated to earn around or over 80 lakh net at the Indian box office during this weekend. If we add this to the original collection of 5.55 crores, the updated collection will move up to 6.35 crores, which is an additional business of 5.83% after recovering the budget of 6 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go): Over 1.60 Lakh Tickets Already Sold, Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Is Ready To Create Ripples

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News