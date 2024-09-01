The Crow Box Office (Worldwide): Crawls Past A Minor Milestone 10 Days After Debuting With A $4 Million+ Start

Rupert Sanders’s remake of 1994’s The Crow has crawled past a minor global box office milestone ten days after it debuted with a slow $4 million start. The film has so far recouped only 20% of the $50 million production budget. This indicates the future looks bleak for the highly criticised reboot.

The adaptation of the comic series starring Bill Skarsgård, Danny Huston, and FKA Twigs ranked just no. 8 during its debut weekend following blistering reviews. The Crow has a 19 per cent critic score. The critics consensus read, “Dreary and poorly paced, this reimagining of The Crow doesn’t have enough personality or pulse to merit the resurrection.”

The film did not fare better in the second week but managed to pass the $10 million mark at the global box office. After ten days of release, The Crow has grossed $6.3 million domestically and $4.6 million overseas for a cumulative global total of $10.9 million (via box office mojo).

The Crow is expected to drop down the list on the Labour Day weekend. In its second weekend, the film will fail to crack the top 10 at the domestic box office. After debuting no. 8 at the opening weekend, the Crow dropped further down the list on its second weekend. In its ninth weekend, Despicable Me 4 is expected to replace The Crow with $5 million in 4-day holiday earnings.

Meanwhile, new entry AfrAId is expected to take the ninth spot with a $4 million four-day holiday collection.

The re-release Coraline will land the tenth spot with a close $4 million third weekend earnings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

