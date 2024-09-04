The Greatest Of All Time is less than 24 hours away from its big release. The anticipation is sky-high, and pre-sales are roaring! Thalapathy Vijay led film has already earned 190 crores from theatrical rights but will need 2X the sum to just breakeven at the box office. Scroll below as we decode the number game!

GOAT is not only a science-fiction action film but holds great sentimental value. It is the 68th film of Vijay and his penultimate outing before entering the world of politics. Fans are pumped but equally emotional. Along with India, advance booking sales are also shattering records in international circuits like the USA.

The Greatest Of All Time Budget

Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment (the producers of GOAT), has previously confirmed that the Tamil film is mounted on a staggering budget of 400 crores. This includes Thalapathy Vijay’s salary of a whopping 200 crores, which is 50% of the total cost.

The Greatest Of All Time Theatrical Rights

As previously reported, the makers have sold the overseas rights to Thar Films for 53 crores. This marks the third-highest deal in the international circuits for a Tamil film after Leo (66 crores) and Thuglife (63 crores).

As per Track Tollywood, the total valuation of theatrical rights in India is around 134 crores. Tamil Nadu contributes around 56%, while the other leading markets include Telanga, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

Take a look at the breakup of overall theatrical rights below:

Tamil Nadu: INR 75 crore

Andhra Pradesh: INR 14 crore

Telangana: INR 8 crore

Kerala: INR 17 crore

Karnataka + ROI: INR 20 crore

Overseas: INR 53 crore

Total: 187 crores

Needs 2X the sum to breakeven at the box office

The Greatest of All Time will need at least 374 crores in its kitty to breakeven at the box office. Post this, the game of returns will begin for this Thalapathy Vijay starrer. So far, the trends look highly favorable but only time will tell if GOAT turns out to be a profitable affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

