Stree 2 has completed 20 successful days at the box office and currently stands at 515.05 crore box office collection which calls for celebration. The film is the most profitable and the highest grossing film of the year 2024. In fact, it has surpassed the profit of every single film since 2023.

Stree 2 Box Office Budget & Profit

The horror-comedy has been made on a reported budget of 60 crore and has collected 515.05 crore in its lifetime, making a profit of 455.05 crore. That is almost a 758.42% return on investment. However, it is still not the most profitable film in the post-COVID era.

Third Most Profitable Film post-COVID

In the last five years of the post-COVID era, Stree 2 is the third most profitable film after The Kashmir Files and Kantara Hindi. In order to snatch the crown of the most profitable film in the post COVID era, the horror comedy still has a long way to go!

Most Profitable Hindi Film Post COVID

In the last five years of the post-COVID era, Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files is the most profitable Hindi film that churned out an 1162% return on its investment of almost 20 crore budget. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial earned 252.50 crore in its lifetime.

Stree 2 Still Needs 242.15 Crore

In order to become the most profitable film in the post COVID times, Stree 2 needs to earn 757.20 crore at the box office in total. With its 515.05 crore collection in 20 days, the horror-comedy would still need 242.15 crore to beat The Kashmir Files and take the crown of the most profitable film in the last five years in the post-COVID era!

Check out the top 10 most profitable Hindi films at the box office that were released in the last five years in the post-COVID era (2020 – 2024)

1. The Kashmir Files: 1162%

2. Kantara (Hindi): 981.33%

3. Stree 2: 758.42%

4. The Kerala Story: 694.23%

5. Gadar 2: 600.66%

6. Kartikeya 2 (Hindi): 566.66%

7. Pushpa: The Rule: 430%

8. KGF: Chapter 2: 382.91%

9. Munjya: 260%

10. Drishyam 2: 200.73%

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

