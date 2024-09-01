Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi are currently enjoying massive success with their film Stree 2, which is only 20 crore away from touching the 500 crore club. In 17 days, the film earned 480.25 crore at the box office, and your head would spin while listening to the returns it made on the investments.

Stree 2 Budget & Profit

The horror-comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has made a profit of 420.25 crore. The film was made on a budget of reportedly 60 crore, and in 17 days, it has churned out a massive 700.42% return on investments (ROI).

The Shraddha Kapoor film already surpassed the profit of part 1, which was released in the year 2018, and registered returns of 548.35% on an investment of 20 crore. Now, the sequel of the film has brought a profit of 700.42%, and with this huge success, the film has nailed another record!

Beats Every Single Profitable Film In Last Five Years Except 3!

Stree 2 has surpassed every single profitable film at the Hindi box office in the last five years except three. These three films are The Kashmir Files, with a profit of 1162%; Kantara Hindi, with a profit of 981.33%; and Uri: The Surgical Strike, with a profit of 876.24%.

Most Profitable Film Of 2024

Stree 2 is the most profitable film of the year 2024. It surpassed the most profitable film of the year 2023 – The Kerala Story, which churned out a profit of 694.23% at the box office. Hopefully, the horror-comedy will soon surpass the profit of the remaining three films that are left in the last five years!

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

