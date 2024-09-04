Let us officially rename Thalapathy Vijay as the Box Office beast since he has been behaving like one ever since the advance booking for his film The Greatest Of All Time commenced. The Tamil action drama, directed by Venkat Prabhu, a day before its release, has already crossed a whopping 1 million ticket sales on BMS!

The GOAT Ticket Sales

On September 4, a day before the release, the film registered 158K ticket sales from 7 am to 7 pm IST. This is a huge number and has helped the film achieve the 1 million ticket sales status, with Thalapathy Vijay being the seventh actor to sell 1 million advance tickets on BMS.

The advance booking for The Greatest Of All Time commenced on August 30, and the film has been wreaking havoc on the ticket window ever since. However, it is still away from Leo that registered pre-sales of 1.6 million sold tickets.

220 Sold Tickets Per Minute

On September 4, a day before the release, Thalapathy Vijay’s film has been selling 220 tickets per minute since morning. This is, however, still much lower than the previous day, when the film recorded a ticket sale of 293.5K in total!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the pre-sales of The GOAT on BMS since the advance booking commenced.

August 30: 35.64K

August 31: 54.59K

September 1: 235K

September 2: 240.02K

September 3: 293.5K

September 4: 158K (till 7 pm)

Fifth Highest Pre-Sales

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay has recorded the fifth highest pre-sales as of now, but with a few hours left for the advance booking to close, it would be interesting to see if it changes spot or stays steady at number 5.

Here are the top 5 ticket pre-sales on BMS.

1. Leo: 1.6 Million

2. Kalki 2898 AD: 1.1 Million

3. Jawan: 1.1 Million

4. Salaar: 1.06 Million

5. The Greatest Of All Time: 1 Million* (till 7 pm IST, September 4)

