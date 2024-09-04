It is not a hidden fact that the re-release of Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh into the theatres has not only sent his fans into a rejoice but has also managed to rake a moolah at the box office. The Harish Shankar directorial opened around 6.05 crore net in India. The film also took over the opening day box office collection of all the re-released films like Ghilli, Businessmen, and Murari.

Can Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh Overpower The Chiranjeevi Starrer Indra’s Lifetime Overseas Collections?

Gabbar Singh’s worldwide opening day collections amounted to 8.54 crore. Not only this, but the Pawan Kalyan starrer is also raging a storm at the North American box office. It is soon gearing up to pounce upon Chiranjeevi’s Indra’s lifetime run of $65,720 (64 lakhs) at the North American box office. For the unversed, Indra was also re-released on August 22 on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. On its first day, Gabbar Singh had a $58,969 (48 lakhs) gross collection at the North American box office. On its second day, the movie amassed $5,807 (4 lakhs) gross collection at the North American box office. The two-day North American overseas collections for Gabbar Singh now amount to around $63K (52 lakhs). If the movie goes steady with its overseas North American collections, it might instantly overpower Chiranjeevi’s Indra’s lifetime overseas collections.

Let us look at the top 7 re-rereleases grosses in the North American belt

#Indra4K – $65,720 – 64 Lakhs

#GabbarSingh – $63,000 – 52 Lakhs

#Murari4K – $60,642 – 50.91 Lakhs

#Simhadri4K – $59,843 – 49 Lakhs

#CKR4K – $51,129 – 38 Lakhs

#Jalsa – $37,973 – 26 Lakhs

#Businessman4K- $27,390 – 22 Lakhs

Gabbar Singh’s Original Box Office Collections

The Pawan Kalyan starrer was released in 2012 and was the second highest-grossing Telugu film of its time with a 104 crore box office collection worldwide. The movie was mounted at a budget of around 30 crore. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Gabbar Singh starred Shruti Haasan, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajay in the lead roles. Pawan Kalyan was also bestowed with the Filmfare Award For Best Actor – Telugu that year for his performance in the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

