The season of re-releases in Indian Cinema has proved to be a goldmine for box office success. Currently, RHTDM‘s re-release in the north and Gabbar Singh’s re-release in the South are breaking records! The Pawan Kalyan film has recorded an opening day of 8.54 crore worldwide.

Gabbar Singh Re-Release Day 1 Box Office

On the opening day, the film earned 6.05 crore net in India, taking over Ghilli’s re-release opening day. In fact, it surpassed the opening day box office collection of all the re-released films in the recent past, claiming the top spot.

Meanwhile, the film has been creating havoc at the North American box office as well, with an almost $60K gross collection only behind Indra’s re-release that registered an opening day collection of $65K.

Gabbar Singh Box Office VS Ghilli Box Office

Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli earned 32.50 crore worldwide in its re-release run in the theaters, and Gabbar Singh, with an 8.54 crore worldwide collection on the opening day, has earned 25% of Ghilli’s re-release total.

Gabbar Singh OG Box Office

The action film was released in the year 2012 and was the second highest-grossing Telugu film of its time with 104 crore box office collection worldwide.

About Gabbar Singh

Helmed by Harish Shankar, the action film stars Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan. Rated 7.1 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Inspired by a movie character in Sholay, Venkataratnam, a policeman, calls himself Gabbar Singh. He’s posted in a village where an area thug wants to join politics and also lures his stepbrother to hitch him.”

