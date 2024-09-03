Jr NTR’s Devara is roaring at the US box office already with a phenomenal pace in the advance sales for the premiere day. It is still 24 days until the premiere of the Koratala Siva film, and the RRR superstar is hinting at a successful start at the North American box office.

Devara Advance Sales For Premiere

For the premiere, the action drama created hysteria at the box office, with seven sold-out shows and a gross collection of $176K already! Meanwhile, in the US, the film registered a gross collection of $150K.

The Koratala Siva film marking Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu film industry also stars Saif Ali Khan and it has generated quite a good buzz ever since the first look and teasers for the film were dropped.

Moreover, Jr NTR has enjoyed massive stardom in North American territory since RRR’s global success. Devara has sold 4732 tickets in the USA for the premiere day in advance, and more locations will be unlocked in the coming days.

Devara VS RRR Premiere Advance Sales

For the premiere day, Devara has already earned 5.45% of RRR’s advance sales for the premiere day which was almost $2.75 million. Meanwhile, Devara currently has earned a gross collection of $150K with 24 days remaining before the premiere.

About Devara

The Koratala Siva film starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan is releasing on September 26 and is said to be inspired by real-life incidents. The official synopsis of the film says, “An epic action saga set against coastal lands, which briefs about rip-roaring, emotionally charged incidents in the periodic timeline, also comprises the titular protagonist being the rescuer to deprived and fear to evildoers.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Telugu films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: Joins KGF Chapter 2 & Jawan In Achieving This Mega Milestone In PVR-INOX Chain! Hint – Collection Over 150 Crores Is Already On The Board

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News