Devara: What Was Karamchedu Massacre Of 1985 - Inspiration For Jr NTR's Film?

Scheduled for release on September 27 this year, Devara has attracted attention due to its intriguing first look and the reveal of Jr NTR’s character. Recent reports suggest that the movie’s storyline is inspired by a real-life tragedy that deeply affected Andhra Pradesh.

According to trusted reports, director Koratala Siva is known for basing his films on real historical events. His previous works, such as Srimanthudu and Acharya, are examples of this approach. Similarly, Devara is reportedly based on the tragic Karamchedu massacre of 1985.

For those unfamiliar, the Karamchedu massacre involved violent acts by high-caste Kamma landlords against Dalits, leading to deaths, severe injuries, and displacement of many people. This horrific event left a deep scar on the social landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

Also as Devara is nearing its release a new poster featuring Jr NTR has been unveiled recently. The poster, showing two different expressions of the actor, was labeled Faces of Fear. This led to speculation about whether Jr NTR might play dual roles in the film although there is no official confirmation yet.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Bollywood celebrities Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Additionally, there has been buzz online about the release of the film’s third single soon, most probably on Vinayaka Chavithi, though no official details have been announced. The film will hit the big screens on September 27.

Jr NTR Work Front

Jr NTR is teaming up with director Prashanth Neel for their new film tentatively titled NTR 31. The project was officially launched in August 2024 with filming scheduled to start in September. Jr NTR has wrapped up the shoot for Devara which he announced on his X handle. NTR 31 will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Must Read: Was Thalapathy Vijay’s Goat Actually Planned For Superstar Rajinikanth And Dhanush? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News