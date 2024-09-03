Thalapathy Vijay is back to rewrite history at the box office and his upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time is getting rave response at the advance booking box office in India and overseas. The superstar’s second last film has created a record selling half a million tickets in the US!

The GOAT Premiere Box Office

The advance sales for the premiere day have registered a gross collection of $510,283 in the USA at 398 Locations for 841 shows selling a total of 20,403 tickets.

Meanwhile, the advance sales for the film at the North American box office have earned $710K. With only 2 days remaining, this is a phenomenal number that is promising an absolute rage at the box office.

The Greatest Of All Time Advance Sales VS Leo

While Thalapathy Vijay‘s GOAT has registered $510K gross collection for the premiere day through the advance sales, with two days remaining for the premiere, meanwhile, Leo sold a total of $1,302,252 gross collection and created a record at the box office. In fact, the Telugu version of Leo registered a $300K box office collection from the advance sales.

Biggest Advance Sales!

The Greatest Of All Time has already registered the biggest advance sales for the premiere of a Tamil film in the year 2024. The next two days would take the total through a big jump since more new shows would be added on Wednesday & Thursday.

For the uninitiated, GOAT is Thalapathy Vijay’s second last film before the final one arrives. The actor is making a much-needed shift towards politics.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

