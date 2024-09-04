Thalapathy Vijay has unleashed his destruction mode at the box office, with The Greatest Of All Time registering the biggest pre-sales for a Tamil film in North America. The Venkat Prabhu film is heading towards a $1 million opening for the premiere day after beating every single Tamil film of the year.

The GOAT Advance Sales For Premiere (Final)

The total advance sales for the premiere day of The GOAT in North America has closed at $925K. This is the biggest number coming for a Tamil film this year. Meanwhile, in the US alone, the film registered a gross collection of $708K through advance sales for the premiere day.

The Greatest Of All Time witnessed a huge jump from the previous day in the advance sales for the premiere day. The USA sales witnessed a jump of 38% on the final day from $510K to $708K; meanwhile, the overall ticket sales in North America witnessed a 30% jump from $710K to $925K.

The GOAT Advance Sales VS Indian 2

While the final advance sales for the premiere day for Thalapathy Vijay‘s film stands at $925K making it the biggest advance sales for a Tamil film in 2024, it surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 by a huge number. Ulaganayagan’s sequel churned out $650K advance sales for the premiere in North America with $580K pre-sale in the USA.

As The Greatest Of All Time is heading for a $1 million premiere gross, here are the Top 5 Premiere Grossers in Tamil in the USA.

Kabali: $1.92 Million Leo: $1.86 Million Ponniyin Selvan I: $1.11 Million The GOAT: $950K* (through advance sales) Jailer: $948K (US Only)

