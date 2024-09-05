Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time has taken the Indian box office by storm, which is impressive considering the makers held low-key promotions for the film. As expected, the Tamil version of The GOAT is performing on another level, and with heavy pre-sales already being registered for day 1, the occupancy for the morning shows was outstanding. Keep reading for the detailed report!

The GOAT marks Vijay’s 68th film, and considering it’s one of the Kollywood superstar’s final two films, the expectations are sky-high. As far as the start is concerned, the magnum opus is living up to its hype and is on its way to being among the top three biggest Indian openers of 2024 at the Indian box office. Yes, it is not getting that much support from the Hindi version, but the Tamil version alone is making a big roar, followed by the Telugu version.

As per the performance recorded in the morning shows in India, The Greatest Of All Time has shown a thunderous occupancy of 70-72% in the Tamil version on day 1. It’s simply superb, considering the fact that the film is a non-holiday release. Such a box office blast was always expected as Thalapathy Vijay was returning to the big screen after almost a year after Leo.

Even the Telugu version is performing well, with 29-31% occupancy registered in the morning shows of day 1 in India. The majority of the Telugu shows are being showcased in the Telugu states, where Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive fan base.

In India, the showcasing of Tamil shows is managed very well, with major cities in the non-South belt getting an impressive number of Tamil shows of The Greatest Of All Time. This has resulted in good footfalls at the Indian box office in morning shows.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

