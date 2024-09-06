Thalapathy Vijay’s latest offering, The Greatest Of All Time, opened to a roaring response at the box office ticket window with as many as 1+ million ticket sales with advance booking. Now, on the second day, the total ticket sales of the film have touched the 2 million mark!

The GOAT Ticket Sales Day 2

On the second day, the film registered a ticket sale of 2.89 lakh till 11 pm IST. This is almost 67% of the total ticket sales for the film on day 1 till 11 pm IST, which was 4.28 lakh. On the first day, the film sold a total of 5.54 lakh tickets.

Clearly, The Greatest Of All Time has stumbled on the ticket window. However, one cannot be sure if this number is the impact of a working day or the mixed responses received by the film.

The GOAT Total Ticket Sales

In total, The GOAT has touched 2 million ticket sales on BMS which is a brilliant number considering it has been 2 days of the release and 5 days of advance booking. However, to enter the top 10 it needs to match Dunki’s ticket sales of 4.08 million, to occupy the tenth spot in the list of highest ticket sales for Indian films.

The Greatest Of All Time Pre-Sale Record

The action film starring Thalapathy Vijay in a double role recorded the second-best pre-sale of tickets on BMS after Leo.

Here are the top 5 ticket pre-sales on BMS.

1. Leo: 1.6 Million

2. The Greatest Of All Time: 1.3 Million

3. Kalki 2898 AD: 1.1 Million

4. Jawan: 1.1 Million

5. Salaar: 1.06 Million

