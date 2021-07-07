Ajay Devgn’s upcoming much-awaited war action film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on Independence day. As fans are eagerly waiting for the film to be released, the superstar’s new look is breaking the internet. Scroll down to know more.

The 52-year-old superstar recently spotted leaving the studio after dubbing for his upcoming project. The Maidaan actor was seen sporting thick salt and pepper beard while coming out of a dubbing studio was papped on his way. In another picture, he was seen wearing a black t-shirt along with a fan. Take a look at the pictures below:

Soon after Ajay Devgn’s Trainer, Gautam shared the picture on his Instagram handle, several fans thronged to the comment section and claimed the star looks unrecognizable in his new look.

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited war action movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India is inspired by the journey of the fearless IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik who was in charge of the Bhuj airport. He re-constructed an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar to protect our country.

The film ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi under the banner of Select Media Holdings LLP.

Apart from Bhuj, Ajay Devgn is busy with several projects lined up. Reportedly, he has completed filming MayDay and Maidaan is in pipeline. He will also make a special appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi co-starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

