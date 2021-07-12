Who isn’t excited for the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 to hit cinemas? The third part of the action-thriller espionage film series has suffered several delays due to the ongoing pandemic. But now we have some exciting news about the film’s shooting schedules abroad. Read on to know all the latest details below.

Advertisement

As per a media report, the team will be heading to Europe next month to shoot across several countries, including Austria, Morocco, Turkey and Russia. Scroll down to know when the cast and crew will be boarding jets there and for how long.

Advertisement

A source close to the production of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s espionage film informed Pinkvilla, “After an extensive round of recce in multiple countries, the makers have decided to shoot for Tiger 3 in Austria, Morocco, Turkey and Russia apart from a brief schedule in UAE. While Tiger Zinda Hai was more of a two-location film, Tiger 3 story demands the characters to hop from one location to another, as they are racing against time to score victory in an impossible mission. It’s going to be a 50 day plus schedule for the team.”

This insider further added that Salman Khan and team Tiger 3 are expected to leave the country heading to these locations on August 12. However, the source revealed that Katrina Kaif is likely to join the team by the latter half of the month. As per the report, the makers will first shoot some solo sequences with Salman.

Besides Austria, Morocco, Turkey and Russia, the Tiger 3 makers were initially also contemplating shooting the film in Ireland, Greece, Spain and France. But given the current situation, it isn’t known if the cast and crew of the third Tiger film will travel to any of these other places.

Talking about the film, the insider added, “In terms of vision, it’s by far not just the biggest of the franchise, but also the biggest action film of Bollywood. The makers have roped in multiple action directors from various areas of expertise, to devise the larger-than-life action in the film. The budget is upwards of Rs 300 crore, and Aditya Chopra is clear on creating content that’s meant to be experienced on the biggest possible screen.”

As per reports, the overseas leg of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi starrer was initially planned for June – however, owing to the second wave of Covid-19, it was pushed forward to August. Recent reports also revealed that the film will resume filming on July 23 at YRF Studios. A short two weeks schedule, it will reportedly only be shot with Khan and Hashmi.

Tiger 3 is written by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan. Besides Salman and Katrina reprise their roles from the earlier two movies, it will also feature Emraan Hashmi as a rogue ISI agent, whose character is being termed as ‘Pakistan Ka Tiger’. Ranveer Shorey will play a pivotal part as Gopi (first appeared in Ek Tha Tiger).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Trolled Over Her Wimbledon Look; Compared With Kate Middleton As Netizens Ask “Is She Preggo?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube