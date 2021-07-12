David Warner is a big Bollywood fan and till now, everyone knows about it. On a regular basis, the star cricketer posts some interesting and amusing deepfake videos. Until now, what we came to know about David is that he is a big Baahubali fan. Yes, the Australian hitter has already watched Prabhas‘ film a lot of times, but now he is stuck on what’s next.

David took to his ‘popular’ Instagram handle and shared an image of his television screen. The screen has a menu featuring pictures of various Bollywood movies. It has some really good movies like Rajesh Khanna’s Anand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi and many more. Just like us, even he is confused about what to watch next.

Sharing the picture David Warner wrote, “Any recommendations!! #lockdown #staysafe #stayhome.” Through a comment, he shared that he has decided to watch Gangs Of Wasseypur, Gully Boy and Dangal as the next three titles, but still asking for more. Fans have been pouring in their suggestions through comments.

See the post:

Do you have any recommendations? Are you going to share it with David Warner? Tell us through comments.

Meanwhile, a few days back, David was in the news due to his deepfake videos of Dhanush’s Rowdy Baby and Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 teaser. He had edited his face on Dhanush and was seen shaking a leg with Sai Pallavi on a chartbuster song. In KGF 2 video, he gave a tribute to Yash’s Rocky act. At the end of the KGF 2 teaser, Yash lits a cigarette from a red hot machine gun and David deepfaked himself as Rocky lighting a cigarette.

