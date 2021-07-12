Advertisement

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed several floors of a posh building in south Mumbai where Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lives with his family due to rising Covid-19 cases reported from there, civic officials said here on Monday.

The 30-storied building with 120 flats is Prithvi Apartments, on Altamount Road, saw many new Covid-19 cases being detected in the past few days leading to some of the affected floors have been sealed. As per BMC’s Covid-19 protocols, if there are more than five active cases in any particular building, it is eligible for sealing to prevent further spread of the contagion.

However, the fitness buff, Suniel Shetty and his family are currently out of town and are not affected by the BMC D Ward action. Nevertheless, he took to social media and commented: “Locked in or locked out Bolo Bolo tell tell.”

Along with Suniel Shetty’s building Prithvi Apartments, the civic body has affixed the seal on at least 9 other posh buildings in the south Mumbai’s affluent Malabar Hill and surroundings for a growing number of Covid-19 cases.

According to the BMC, in the second wave, a majority of the cases have been reported from residential buildings or skyscrapers as compared with the crowded slum areas.

Suniel Shetty’s last Bollywood release was the 2021 film Mumbai Saga where he has a gues appearance as Sada Anna.

