Disha Patani keeps treating her fans with lovely pictures and videos of herself every now and then. From her dance to workout videos, we love the way she connects with her fans on social media. Back in 2018, Disha went on a trip to Sri Lanka, shared bikini pictures on her Instagram and got sl*t-shamed for the same.

Disha recently went to the Maldives with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff and has been sharing her vacation pictures on her Instagram feed.

Disha Patani enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 45 million followers on Instagram. Sharing her picture from her Sri Lankan holiday, the Malang actress wrote, “Heaven☀️”.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Netizens were quick to react to Disha Patani’s picture and started sl*t-shaming her for wearing a bikini. A user commented, “Tumme or dhande wali me koi fark nahi”. Another user commented, “Looks like a pornstar”. A third user commented, “Itna bhi kyu phana hai”.

Trolling is one of the cons of being a celebrity here in India. You get trolled for the most ridiculous thing on social media.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe and while Jackie Shroff was also a part of the film, he subtly hinted that the actress and his son, Tiger Shroff are in a relationship.

The beauty will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Roy Kapoor and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani getting sl*t-shamed for wearing a bikini? Tell us in the comments below.

