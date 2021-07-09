It another sad day for the industry. Actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share the tragic and heartbreaking news that a young technician is no more. The Special 26 actor took to social media today and shared the news that Sarahna, a line producer of The Kashmir Files, had died by suicide. The reason behind her death is not known yet.

Sharing a picture of Sarahna and some videos from her past birthday celebration, Kher posted the sad news of her death. While she’s smiling brightly at the camera in the picture, the following two show her at her happiest as she cuts her cake. The last picture in the scroll the sad message the senior actor received from her number. The actor also noted that depression is affecting the younger generation drastically. Check it out below.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher wrote, “This is #Sarahna. She was the line producer of #KashmirFiles when I was shooting for the film at Dehradun & Mussoorie. The unit celebrated her birthday on Dec 22nd last year at the location. After the shoot she went to her hometown in Aligarh because of the lockdown.” Praising her, the senior actor wrote, “She was bright, brilliant, helpful and excellent at her job. She messaged me on my mother’s birthday to wish mom from her side. I called her and spoke to her and passed mom’s blessings to her. She sounded absolutely fine.”

Continuing further, Anupam Kher wrote, “And today I got a message (4th pic) from her phone which really shook me and saddened me deeply. Spoke to her shattered mother. This depression really is effecting the younger generation drastically. I pray for her soul and hope her mother and brother #Antriksh can deal with this loss. It is so sad!! 💔💔 #OmShanti @the_soulflower #MentalHealthMatters”

It’s indeed very sad.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in ‘Happy Birthday,’ a film that earned him the best actor award at the New York City International Film Festival. He will also be seen in The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks and The Kashmir Files.

