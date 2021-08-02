Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 will remain the most talked-about season in the history of the reality show. There has been a lot of backlash around the show. Ever since Amit Kumar spoke up about the disappointing performances, many others called out the show over its ‘overdramatic content’ and ‘sob stories’. Judges kept switching too between the episodes. Now, Neha Kakkar has decided to not be a part of the finale. Read on for details!

As most know, initially, it was Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha who began Indian Idol 12. Later, due to the COVID situation, the sets were relocated and Vishal decided to stay back in the city. Manoj Muntashir had replaced him and later Anu Malik took over. Recently, we saw Sonu Kakkar replacing Neha Kakkar all over again.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Neha Kakkar has decided to not return to Indian Idol 12. The Saki Saki singer wants to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Owing to the same, she will not even be making an appearance during the finale episode.

A source close to Times Of India reveals, “Neha has been judging Indian Idol for the past seasons and wanted to take a break. She has worked hard for many years and achieved a lot. She now wanted to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet. That is one of the reasons why she did not continue judging Indian Idol after the team returned to Mumbai. Her sister Sonu has taken over and she will continue on the show till the end.”

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is witnessing a tough fight between its Top 6 contestants – Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble.

Do you want to see Neha Kakkar in the finale? Share with us in the comments section below.

