Divyanka Tripathi has made a mark for herself in the television industry with her phenomenal acting skills. The actress has time and again proved her mettle with her career choices and recently opened up on rejecting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta. Scroll down to read the scoop below.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is quite popular among her fans and on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 15 million followers on Instagram.

In a conversation with ETimes, Divyanka Tripathi opened up on rejecting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and said, “After working for so many years into this industry if it is me or anyone as an actor, we should have at least this liberty to choose a project which I am passionate about.”

Divyanka Tripathi continued and added, “As far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered in fact I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I was proposed this idea, I was surprise after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off. But when I spoke to the show’s team over the phone, I agreed to do the look test. I felt like let’s give the look test and see how our pair actually looks onscreen.”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress concluded, “I had this feeling that Nakuul and I won’t match or look good onscreen together. I am fine with that thought. I feel someone else who comes on board to play the female lead will do justice to the show and I had conveyed my thought across. I’ve done this personally.”

