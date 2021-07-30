Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is winning the hearts of her fans all over again with her amazing performances on the show. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on rejecting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and also highlighted the possibility of working with her ex co-star Karan Patel from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka is a brilliant actress and is quite popular on television. The beauty enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 15 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi recently did a live chat along with her husband Vivek Dahiya on Instagram with her fans and revealed a lot of things related to her personal and professional life. From her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 to their recent road trip to her rejecting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the beauty spoke about it all.

Divyanka Tripathi said, “Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project I totally devote myself to it and it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn’t feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.”

The actress was then asked if she would want to work with her ex co-star from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan Patel, replying to this Divyanka said, “Of course why not? I would definitely love to work with him. He is such a talented actor and our chemistry is so good. When we work together our chemistry is free-flowing and very organic. We share a great camaraderie on-screen and I would love to associate with him again. But I really have no idea when it is going to happen.”

Watch Divyanka Tripathi’s live chat here:

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali AKA Old Sonu To Be A Part Of The Controversial Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube