Raj Kundra’s arrest in the investigation alleging him being the main conspirator in producing and distributing p*rnographic content has adversely affected the Shetty-Kundra family. Actress Shilpa Shetty, who features as the judge on the children’s dance show – Super Dancer 4, has been missing from it ever since Raj was taken into custody.

As per a recent report, the Hungama 2 actress will continue staying away from the media and below is the news we have on it. Also, scroll down to know who will be stepping into her shoes – as guest judges – in the near future.

As reported by Times of India, it is still unknown as to when celebrity judge Shilpa Shetty is likely to return to the sets of Super Dancer 4. While this weekend Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh will appear as special guests, the site noted that the following weekend will see yesteryear actress Moushumi Chatterjee and Sonali Bendre gracing the show.

A source close to the production of Super Dancer 4 told the publication, “Shilpa Shetty is very much a part of the show and we are hoping that will be back soon. Till then, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu along with special guests will continue to judge the show. The show has very talented kids performing and entertaining viewers.”

Continuing further, the insider added, “This weekend Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh will appear as special guests. When restrictions were imposed in Mumbai in May, the show had to relocate to Daman. They are back in Mumbai and last weekend Karisma Kapoor was a special guest. The contestants danced to many of her film songs and it was entertaining for viewers.”

Moushumi Chatterjee, who featured in films like Balika Badhu, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Swarg Narak, Piku, Angoor and more, will be seen next Saturday, August 7, in the kids’ dance reality show. Actress Sonali Bendre will grace Super Dancer 4 as a special guest next Sunday, August 8.

