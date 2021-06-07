Actress Sonali Bendre took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself during the time she was battling cancer.

Advertisement

As the world celebrates Cancer Survivors Day on June 6, the actress said that she won’t let the illness ever define her.

Advertisement

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and was treated for it in New York. She battled the illness and emerged victorious eventually.

Sonali Bendre put up a picture of herself from days in hospital and merged it with her current, happy self.

She captioned the image as: “How time flies. today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it…

You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it… so remember to take #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine.”

Sonali Bendre has spoken earlier on how her positive approach during the struggle helped her overcome the illness.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Used To Offer Marijuana Joints To Rhea Chakraborty? Explosive Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube