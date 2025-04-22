Piku Re-Release Box Office: Needs Only 7.1 Crore To ReWrite History!

In the string of re-releases, another Bollywood film is all set to arrive in the theaters, and this might be an emotional journey for all the fans of Irrfan as his beautiful dramedy Piku is all set to re-release in the theaters on the film’s 10th anniversary.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, the film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and is loved by the audience because of the chemistry between the three protagonists!

Piku Re-Release Box Office

Piku was mounted on a budget of 35 crore at the box office and it churned out a profit of 126% against a lifetime collection of 79 crore. It was the sixth most profitable film of 2015 and stood behind Anushka Sharma’s NH10 which was the fifth most profitable film of 2015 with a profit of 146%.

Will Irrfan’s Magic Make It Happen?

Losing Irrfan was a personal loss for most of us. We all connected with his art on a deep emotional level. And a chance to have him on screen yet again would be surreal. His magic might work for the re-release box office of this dramedy!

Check out the most profitable Hindi films of 2015, along with their budget, lifetime collection, and Return on Investment.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns: 31 crore | 152 crore | 390% | Super Duper Hit Hate Story 3: 13.2 crore | 53.5 crore | 305% | Super Hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan : 90 crore | 320.34 crore | 256% | Super Duper Hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: 18 crore | 62 crore | 244% | Super Hit NH 10: 13 crore | 32 crore | 146% | Hit Piku: 35 crore | 79 crore | 126% | Hit Hunterrr: 6 crore | 13.5 crore | 125% | Hit Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 100 crore | 206.63 crore | 107% | Hit Badlapur: 25 crore | 51.4 crore | 106% | Hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha: 15 crore | 30 crore | 100% | Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office: Needs Only 85 Lakh To Turn Hit – 3 Reasons Why It Flopped Despite 71.67% Profit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News