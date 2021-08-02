Advertisement

It seems Indian Idol 12 will get over with backlash as well. It’s been a while since the show has been garnering negative light. The impact has been extended towards the judges as well as the contestants too. This time, Pawandeep Rajan fans are angry at the judges over being biased towards Arunita Kanjilal. Read on for details!

Recently, host Aditya Narayan broke his silence and expressed his wish for a female singer to grab the winner title. Many have been assuming ever since if that was a hint from his end. During the last episode, we saw Pawandeep give a spectacular performance but miss out on the ‘Musam Badal Diya’ tag irrespective.

Fans are blaming Anu Malik over this entire incident. They claim that it is him who’s trying to pull Pawandeep Rajan down because he wants any of the girl contestants to win Indian Idol 12. Fans are furious and Twitter is filled with disappointment as fans claim that the judges are biased towards Arunita Kanjilal.

An Indian Idol 12 viewer tweeted, “#IdolPawandeep #IndianIdol2020 #AdityaNarayan #HimeshReshammiya @fremantle_india @The_AnuMalik @SonuKakkar Absolutely gutted by the makers and judges.😡 @RajanPawandeep performed out of his skin, was the star of the evening, yet he received such muted response? What’s wrong?”

Another commented, “Its biased show, need to boycott in next season. No respect for real talent just humiliation. This show is giving very bad example for future singers n musicians.”

A Pawandeep Rajan fan tweeted, “This is open discrimination @SonyTV @fremantle_india #PawandeepRajan @RajanPawandeep @The_AnuMalik @SonuKakkar @HimeshOnline #IndianIdol2020 #IndianIdol12 why this farce of finale 12 hr event then? Why fool the audience?”

“Anu Malik is back on his malicious ways. Saw his reactions in the last 2 episodes after the performances of Pawandeep Rajan. Hard time to get up and applaud when the other 2 judges did it! ‘Shouters’ are always on the top of his mind, seems! #sonytv #IndianIdol #PawandeepRajan,” tweeted another.

A user wrote, “Don’t force #Pawandeep for such craps, why is he made to act as per scripts in every episode? Him and Arunita are perfect singing jodi, don’t push them to be a romantic jodi, their talent is enough to fetch TRP.”

Do you think it is justified for Pawandeep Rajan fans to be angry? Share your views on the latest Indian Idol 12 episode in the comments section below.

