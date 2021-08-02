Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari, who is currently impressing all with her daredevil avatar on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is fearless in real life too. The actress, who has been married twice, has been pretty vocal about why she ended both relationships and is unapologetic about making those tough calls. But, this hasn’t stopped the janta from calling her names and passing snide remarks.

Giving them a fitting reply, Shweta, in a 2019 conversation, spoke about making these calls for the betterment of her children. Read on to know her spicy responses to these trolls who questioned her on her second marriage also failing.

During a November 2019 interaction with Hindustan Times, Shweta Tiwari spoke about the toxicity Abhinav Kohli had brought into their life. Talking about getting ‘rid of the infection,’ the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant had then said, “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy.”

Talking about getting trolled for her second failed marriage, Shweta Tiwari said, “I want to ask those people who are saying how can her marriage go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why can’t things go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem.”

The OG Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress added, “Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids. There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don’t want to stay with you.”

For those who do not know, Shweta Tiwari married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998, and they share a daughter, Palak. After nine years of togetherness, Shweta filed for divorce owing to Raja’s alcoholism and domestic violence. In July 2013, she married actor Abhinav Kohli after dating him for over three years, and they share a son, Reynansh. In 2019, she filed an FIR against him for domestic violence and harassment by Kohli towards her and her daughter Palak. The couple parted ways soon after.

