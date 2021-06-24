Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most loved shows on television currently. The show, which features Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Nehha Pendse, Shubhangi Atre as the show’s main lead, first aired on March 2, 2015, and now has a loyal fans base. Given the love and appreciation they receive, it’s safe to assume they take home hefty cheques as well.

So today, we tell being the amounts the actor of the show – not only the 4 four leads but a couple of other supporting characters also – earn per day.

So sit back, and scroll down to know the daily income of the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai cast.

Akshay Patil – ₹ 15,000/day

Patil essays the role of Pelu Chaurasiya, a mute rickshaw driver in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. While his means of communication on the show is via a paper slip, which he kept tucked in his muffler, the actor reportedly earns Rs 15,000 for each episode.

Saanand Verma – ₹ 15,000/day

In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Saanand Verma plays the genius yet crazy Anokhelal Saxena. The character, who always says “I like it” in order to show his madness, earns Rs 15,000 for each episode (as reported by India TV news). Saxena’s portrayal in the show helped him bag some excellent projects, such as Sushant Singh Rajput led Chhichhore and Ajay Devgn’s Raid. He also played a pivotal part in Sacred Games Season 2.

Deepesh Bhan – ₹ 20,000/day

Deepesh Bhan plays a Malkhan, a carefree guy who always teases girls and gets beaten up by them or the police. As per worldlistz, Bhan gets Rs 20.000 for each episode he shoots of BGPH.

Vaibhav Mathur – ₹ 20,000/day

Vaibhav Mathur, who plays Tika Ram in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is an uneducated and unemployed guy who did nothing except hang out with his friends. According to the above-mentioned site, Vaibhav earns Rs 20.000 for each episode.

Rakesh Bedi – ₹ 25000/day

Bedi is a comedian who had proved his versatility in the different films and shows he has featured in. Known to play, Angoori’s alcoholic father Bhoorey Laal – the man who hates his son-in-law Manmohan Tiwari because of his undergarment business – earns Rs 25,000 for every day he shoots.

Yogesh Tripathi – ₹ 35,000/day

Tripathi plays a corrupt police officer known for always taking bribes in the name of his pregnant wife and 9 kids in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Yogesh enjoys as much popularity as the show’s lead characters and, as per a starsunfolded.com report, earns Rs 35,000 for each day of the shoot.

Shubhangi Atre – ₹ 40,000/day

Actress Shubhangi Atre Poorey plays the sweet, simple and innocent Angoori Tiwari on BGPH. While on the show, she prays for her husband’s success and prosperity; she takes home a cheque of Rs 40,000 daily in real life.

Shilpa Shinde, who also played Angoori & left the show after disputes with the production house, also earned.

Nehha Pendse – ₹ 55,000/day

Actress Nehha Pendse plays the strong and independent Anita Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The character, who runs her own grooming classes and is a former Miss Kanpur, earns Rs 55,000 per day.

Rohitashv Gour – ₹ 60,000/day

Rohitashv Gour plays Manmohan Tiwari in BGPH, a man who runs his own business of undergarments. While his character tried to impress his neighbour Anita Bhabi on a regular basis, he earns Rs 60,000 a day in real life.

Aasif Sheikh– ₹ 70,000/day

Aasif Sheikh plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra – a well educated, good looking and intelligent but still unemployed guy owing to his laziness – in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Married to Anita Bhabhi, he secretly loves his neighbour’s wife, Angoori Bhabi. As per a report by Indiatvnews.com, Aasif gets paid a whopping Rs 70,000 per day.

Did you know how much these characters from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai earned? Let us know in the comments.

