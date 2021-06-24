Do you all remember one of the most popular shows on Colors TV, Balika Vadhu? The same show gave us an insight into the still existing custom of child marriage in society. This show was indeed a hit, and all its characters became household names. After so many years, finally, the show is making a comeback with season 2, and we know that fans cannot be more excited.

Yes! You heard it right. Fans! Gear up for the second season. Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee played the younger Anandi and Jagya in the first season. The show featured celebrities like late actress Pratyusha Banerjee, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Shashank Vyas, Vikrant Massey, Surekha Sikri, etc. The show is set to feature an all-new cast this time.

According to reports in Indian Express, child artist Vansh Sayani is speculated to play the character of young Jagya in the serial. Vansh last portrayed the role of Vivaan in the show Baalveer Returns. For the role of young Anandi, the makers have roped in Shreya Patel, who was last seen in the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. Vansh and Shreya will be playing the roles of Anandi and Jagya, originally essayed by Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee on Balika Vadhu 2.

Besides the lead pair, the show will also feature Riddhi Nayak Shukla, Ketki Dave, Supriya Shukla, Seema Mishra, Sunny Panchli, Riddhi Nayak and Anshul Trivedi in pivotal roles. The reports further state that the shooting of Balika Vadhu 2 has already begun. The report mentioned that while some parts of the show will be shot in Rajasthan, the rest of it will be shot in Mumbai.

The first season of the show aired between 2008 to 2016. The show made its way to the Limca Book of Records as the longest-running daily fiction soap in Hindi after completing more than 2000 episodes in 2016.

We are sure that Balika Vadhu 2 will also create the same impact on the audience. But are you going to miss the previous star cast?

