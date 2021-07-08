Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are multitalented individuals in real life. One or the other way, they know have to entertains their fans. Among such talented actors is Amit Bhatt. As we all know, Bhatt was a big fan of TikTok. Thankfully, after a ban on the app, the actor has found his saviour on Instagram.

Advertisement

Amit loves making funny videos with Bollywood tracks and shares them with fans. Out of all his funny clips, one video is going viral on the internet. The video was made earlier this year, which shows the true life of our beloved Bapuji.

Advertisement

As per the viral video, Amit Bhatt is seen mopping the floor as per his wife’s directions. While the entire is funny, the background music will make you laugh your guts out.

See the video below:

Meanwhile, in his recent interview with Jyoti Chahar of The Moi Blog YouTube channel, Amit Bhatt explained how digitalization has made life easy for actors. He gave an example of shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat.

He said that during Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan days, people used to get shocked after watching the actor playing Ram in the show, roaming in shorts in any other show or film. “People used to think that being Ram, how can he walk in shorts,” Amit said. He shared, thanks to digitalization and the growth of technology, now people are aware that any particular actor is just playing a character in the show or film.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor further shared that is scared of picking up any other roles now. He is worried about hurting the image of Champaklal’s character that has been formed in the hearts of viewers.

Must Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput’s Tribute By Harshad Chopda Resulted In Him Getting Slammed For ‘Not Treating SSR Important’ When Alive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube