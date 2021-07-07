Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with television. And before getting a big break with Pavitra Rishta, the late actor was a part of the daily soap ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ that also starred Harshad Chopda and Additi Gupta in pivotal roles. But back in the day, Chopda was accused of chopping Sushant’s lines. Scroll down to know the details below.

Advertisement

The show was a debut show for both the actors and Sushant played the role of Harshad’s younger brother on the show.

Advertisement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise shocked the entire world including his fans and the Bollywood industry. Harshad Chopda also paid his tribute to the late actor on Star Plus’ ‘Ganeshotsav’ event.

But his tribute didn’t go well with some of his colleagues and they raised their voices against the same. His tribute received backlash from the director’s wife and co-star Deepak Qazir.

Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’s director Garry Bhinder’s wife told Republic TV that Harshad Chopda would often cut Sushant Singh Rajput’s lines while they were doing the show together. And this for obvious reasons didn’t go down well with SSR’s fans and they trended the actor on Twitter as well.

Deepak Qazir who also played the role of Sushant’s father on the show confirmed his wife’s statement and revealed that he witnessed this on his own twice.

Deepak told SpotboyE, “I myself have witnessed this twice. Also, being the main lead hero, he used to get things accordingly like a single vanity van for him whereas Sushant used to share vanity with 2-3 other actors but he never complained. I am sure when Sushant must have started doing Pavitra Rishta he must have started getting his personal vanity and stuff.”

Slamming Harshad Chopra, Deepak Qazir told the publication, “I am angry only at the fact that you never treated Sushant that important and now when you are given some money you are doing drama in one of the Ganapati specials on a popular channel. And I personally found it in a very bad taste.”

What are your thoughts on Harshad Chopda cutting Sushant Singh Rajput’s lines during Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh Officially Replaces Sushant Singh Rajput In Pavitra Rishta 2.0; Casting Director Says, “It Is A Big Challenge…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube