Actor Ram Charan took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a sweet, love-filled birthday wish for his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. He also uploaded a picture of themselves on his Instagram Stories, wishing her on the birthday.

Charan got engaged to Upasana Kamineni, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity and Chief Editor of B Positive magazine, on December 1, 2011, before tying the know on June 14, 2012 at the Temple Trees Farm House.

Ram Charan posted a picture of the couple together and captioned it: “@upasanakaminenikonidela You have never stopped giving ur best to people in need and ur family!! No gift could ever be enough to thank you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!.”

Take a look at the Ram Charan’s post here:

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Besides Ram, this period action drama film also stars NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris Besides this, the actor will also be seen in director Shankar’s next, tentatively called RC15. As per reports, this film – also starring Kiara Advani – will be shot in 3D.

