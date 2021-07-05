SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. Also starring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, this film is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

In a recent conversation, the director’s father and veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad opened up about the film, its actors, action sequences and more. For those who do not know, the film is scripted from the original story written by Prasad. Read all he had to say below.

As reported by Pinkvilla, KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed one of the best things about the Rajamouli film is its amazing action scenes. Talking about these scenes in the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer, the veteran writer said, “We have seen a lot of action films. But have you ever seen a fight that brings tears in your eyes? This is what you are going to experience in RRR. Action coupled with emotion is always a sure shot thing, and action without emotion is just another fight.”

Vijayendra Prasad also added that even though he writes the scripts, the films are always pitched by SS Rajamouli. He said, “My son narrated the story to the actors. He is a good narrator, in-fact, a very good narrator.”

Opening up about the chemistry between Jr NTR & Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, KV Vijayendra Prasad said, “Fight for Independence is in the background and the chemistry of both the characters is the dominant thing. The two are on the same path, but unfortunately, they have to clash.”

Talking about having Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on board, Prasad revealed Ajay Devgn was their first choice for the character in RRR. He added, “We like Ajay Devgn sir very much, both as a person and as an artist. Everyone down south appreciates him and we keep hearing great things about his personality, honesty and integrity.”

The veteran writer also added that he is hopeful that RRR will help revive the cinema business across the country.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. After initially set to release on January 8, 2021, the film is now scheduled for October 13, 2021 release. It will release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

