The 20-year-old son of Kannada and Tulu Film Director, Suryoday Perampalli, met with an accident here and died on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, said the police.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Mayur, who succumbed after his motor bike collided with a water tanker.

The Byadarahalli police said Mayur was reportedly speeding and could have failed to properly gauge the water tanker ahead of him.

“As he was riding a 300 cc motor bike so due to over-speeding, he collided with this tanker from behind and due to the impact succumbed on his way to the hospital,” the police added.

Perampalli has produced and directed superhit Tulu film, ‘Deyi Baidethi – Gejjegiri Nandanodu’, an adaptation on the life of Deyi Baidethi, the mother of Koti and Chennayya who were the twin warriors of Tulunadu (present day Mangaluru and Udupi districts). They fought valiantly on the battleground and died nearly 500 years ago. The movie has won three state awards.

Encouraged by the success of this movie, Perampalli also directed the Kannada movie, Salt, a comedy-crime thriller in February 2021.

In the last one month, this is the third road accident involving the Kannada film industry. Earlier, it was Sanchari Vijay who died on the spot while just two days ago, noted Kannada actor and BJP leader Jaggesh’s son Yathiraj met with an accident but escaped with minor injuries. This was followed by 20-year-old Mayur who died in a bike accident.

