Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is currently shooting for his multi-lingual film RRR, was recently in Delhi. He took to social media and complained about the state of affairs at the Delhi airport.

Advertisement

The filmmaker landed in the capital on Friday and wasn’t pleased to see the lack of facilities. Read on to know what he tweeted and the response he got to it.

He tweeted: “Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1am by lufthanasa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT PcR test. All the passenges are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service.”

Dear @DelhiAirport,

arrived at 1 AM by lufthanasa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT PcR test. All the passenges are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 2, 2021

Advertisement

SS Rajamouli further wrote: “And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you.”

And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 2, 2021

The official Twitter handle of Delhi International airport replied to Rajamouli’s tweet: “Dear Mr. Rajamouli, thank you for your valuable feedback and this provides us the opportunity for improvement. We have desks at the designated areas for RT-PCR-related purposes; however, increased number of desks and visibility at other locations will improve experience on arrival and our team is looking into this on an urgent basis.”

SS Rajamouli’s RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The shooting for the film recently resumed and fans are super eager to know when it will be hitting screens.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: Music Rights Of Yash Saga Sold At A Monstrous Price & It’s As High As Budget Of A Bollywood Biggie – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube