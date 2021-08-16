Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is the Badshah of Bollywood, and there is no denying that fact. Though he is now called the King of Romance in the Hindi film industry, SRK played a couple of career-defining anti-hero roles at the start of his career, like Vicky/Ajay in Baazigar and Rahul in Darr.

In this past conversation, the superstar got candid and spoke about why he said yes to these roles that many of the leading men back then were rejecting. During the conversation, he revealed that he took them up not because he was gutsy but because he just wanted to act. Read all he said below.

As reported by NDTV, while on Spotlight, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about the reason behind choosing villainous, aka anti-hero roles, early in his career. He said, “The reasons I agreed to do roles which the other guys were saying no to (for whatever their mindset was), a Darr or a Baazigar, was because I thought I’m not good-looking enough to be a hero, so let me just get a villain’s job. I didn’t do it because I was gutsy or because I knew I could pull it off, I’m such a great actor.”

During the same conversation, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that one of his directors (whom he refrained from naming) told him he was “so ordinary and ugly looking, I can use you for anything.” SRK added that he was fine hearing that also as long as he got to act.

SRK further added, “I took on roles because I just wanted to act. It didn’t make any difference if I was going to become Rishi Kapoor or Amitabh Bachchan, it didn’t matter if I became Salman Khan or Aamir Khan – they were already working here. I just wanted to act because I thought I know a bit of it,” Check out the video here:

This wasn’t the only time Shah Rukh Khan spoke about not being considered a conventional hero. While promoting his 2019 release Zero in Lucknow, SRK said, “I was practical and knew that I didn’t look the hero type, nor couldn’t I dance like one. In fact, a director once told me that he could use me anywhere because I was so ugly and not the hero-type.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy filming his comeback film (his last release was Zero in 2019), Pathan. He will also feature in a flick directed by Atlee.

