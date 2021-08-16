Advertisement

Bollywood cinema is incomplete without Ramesh Sippy 1975 super-hit Sholay. The film – starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bachchan, Jagdeep, Asrani and many more, has made a niche for itself. Thanks to its dialogues, characters, action, songs and everything else. As the film completed 46 years yesterday, we wondered why a sequel wasn’t made.

Well, we have an answer. As per these past reports, Dharmendra (who played Veeru in the action-adventure film) wanted to make a sequel and even has a premise for it in mind. His plan included having his and Mr Bachchan’s sons – Bobby Deol and Abhishek Bachchan star in it. Read on to know the plot he had thought of and why he didn’t act on it.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Journalist and author Roshmila Bhattacharya in her book, Matinee Men, spoke about Dharmendra’s concept for the Sholay sequel. In it, she mentions the ‘He Man of Bollywood’ had once confided to her that he had a premise for the sequel of the Ramesh Sippy film. As noted by the author, he envisioned Veeru and Basanti get married after settling down at some other town or village (they left Ramgarh at the end of Sholay). They have two sons who grow up to be Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol!

While Dharmendra didn’t get into the details, the author noted that circumstances compel the two boys, Veeru, Basanti and Radha, to go to Ramgarh to avenge Jai’s death. Whether it’s with Gabbar Singh making a return after his imprisonment sentence is over or whether a new villain gets introduced was not shared.

Dharmendra also spoke about the same in a past conversation with Hindustan Times and said, “I wanted to bring the Veeru-Basanti jodi together for a sequel to Sholay. I had even thought of getting Veeru married to Basanti and taking the story from there.” He continued, “In the film, Basanti and I have two kids. One is raised by Jaya’s character and grows up to be like Veeru (played by Dharmendra) and the other, raise by us, grows up to be like Jai(played by Amitabh Bachchan). I wanted Bobby and Abhishek to play them.”

Revealing why he dropped the idea to make it, Dharmendra said, “But there are so many ‘Shamu ke Sholays’ that are coming up today that I dropped the idea.” The idea of a sequel to Sholay and the casting coup is undoubtedly something that excites us! Isn’t it?

